New Ultra Marathon launched in Harborough – fancy a 100km or 50km challenge?

Race Harborough have launched a new Ultra Marathon to their 2023 events programme. The Foxton Hound Ultra, which takes place on Saturday, 19th August, offers participants two race distances - a 100k race and a 50k race.

By Race HarboroughContributor
Published 28th Apr 2023, 11:41 BST- 1 min read
Updated 28th Apr 2023, 11:41 BST
The route uses parts of The Jurassic WayThe route uses parts of The Jurassic Way
The route uses parts of The Jurassic Way

Race Harborough have launched a new Ultra Marathon to their 2023 events programme.

The Foxton Hound Ultra, which takes place on Saturday August 19, offers participants two race distances - a 100k race and a 50k race.

Both races take runners on a journey through the beautiful countryside and villages that surround Market Harborough as they traverse the Harborough Round long distance footpath through Northamptonshire and Leicestershire.

The routes intersect with, and/or use parts of, The Jurassic Way, The Leicestershire Round, The Macmillan Way, The Midshires Way, The Richard the Third Trail, and The Uppingham Round long distance footpaths.

Mary Pearson, race director, said: “We’re delighted to launch this new ultra that showcases the fantastic countryside in and around Northamptonshire and Leicestershire. We truly have some of the most spectacular countryside on our doorsteps, and what better way to see it than by running through it.

“Both the 100k and 50k races offer a challenge for seasoned ultra runners, as well as providing great stepping stones for those looking to go beyond marathon distance towards longer distances in the future.”

Entries for the 2023 Foxton Hound Ultra 100k or 50k race are open and can be made via https://raceharborough.co.uk/foxton-hound-ultra/

