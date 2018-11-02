New inspector to head policing area covering the Harborough district

A new police inspector has taken over as commander for Leicestershire’s Eastern Counties Neighbourhood policing area, which includes Harborough.

Inspector Siobhán Gorman takes over from Inspector Gavin Drummond who has been head of Eastern Counties for the past three years and is moving to join the Force Intelligence Bureau (FIB).

Inspector Gorman joined Leicestershire Police in 2002 as a patrol officer based at Charles Street police station, Leicester. She has worked in a variety of roles during her career, including police response and investigation.

Her personal highlights include her role as a beat officer in the St Matthew’s Estate along with Braunstone Beat Sergeant, both in Leicester.

Inspector Gorman said: “I am looking forward to building on the great work that’s going on in Eastern Counties and getting to know everyone.

“Rural communities bring a different set of challenges and I want to ensure that we focus as a team on the issues that matter most to people living in Harborough, Melton, and Rutland.

Inspector Drummond said: “Since joining the NPA in 2015 I have had the privilege to work with some hugely committed and dedicated people.

“I have been pleased to see that our determination to tackle drug use and related Anti-Social Behaviour has resulted in a number of recent arrests, recovery of drugs and money and the closure of repeat problem locations.