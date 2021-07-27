A new Aldi store is poised to open in Lutterworth – creating 12 new jobs.

The new shop in the Harborough district town will throw open its doors to customers at 8am on Thursday August 12.

The outlet on Rugby Road, Lutterworth, will be run by store manager Craig Nye.

He will lead a 31-strong team.

“We’re really looking forward to opening the new Aldi store here in Lutterworth,” said Craig.

“It’s set to be a great day and it’ll be lovely to welcome local customers into the new store and provide them with access to affordable, high-quality food.”

Meanwhile, Aldi Lutterworth arranged for Olympic gold medal star Katherine Copeland to deliver a virtual assembly for pupils at John Wycliffe Primary School.

The Team GB rowing ace spoke to youngsters as part of the giant store chain’s Get Set to Eat Fresh initiative.

Katherine, who struck gold at the 2012 London Olympics, gave an inspirational assembly before the summer holidays.

“She focused on the benefits of eating healthy food and the importance of exercise and believing in yourself,” said an Aldi spokeswoman.

“Katherine also talked to pupils about her experience of competing as an Olympian and shared her challenging training regime.”

Katherine said: “I had a fantastic time speaking with the children at John Wycliffe Primary School.

“It was great to talk to them about the importance of eating healthily and how it can be fun to plan and prepare meals as a family.

“Hopefully, I’ve also managed to inspire the pupils to keep active and try different sports.”

Aldi Lutterworth offered pupils at the primary school on Moorbarns Lane, Lutterworth, the chance to win a £20 gift voucher to spend at the new store.

Children were asked to create a poster to show what healthy eating means to them.

Katherine Copeland announced the winner, Grace M, during the virtual assembly and she was handed her £20 voucher.

The new Aldi store is also urging charities and foodbanks in Lutterworth to register with Neighbourly, a community engagement platform linking businesses to local charities.

Charities which register will be able to collect surplus food and perishable products, such as fruit, vegetables and baked goods, up to seven days a week.

Any charities which would like to partner up with the Aldi store should email [email protected]