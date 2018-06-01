New £1.5 million doctors’ surgery opens in Harborough village

A brand new £1.5 million GPs’ surgery has opened in a Harborough district village.

Husbands Bosworth Medical Centre on Marsh Drive, off Welford Road, replaces a small, dated bungalow on Kilworth Road which had been the old surgery.

The new-build centre will serve more than 3,500 people in Husbands Bosworth and the surrounding villages.

Dr Hamant Mistry, Senior Partner at Market Harborough and Bosworth Partnership said: “We are delighted our patients can benefit from our new state-of-the-art facility.

“With a growing population in the area, this new site ensures Husbands Bosworth and the surrounding villages have a facility fit for the 21st century.”

As well as offering modern, purpose-built facilities, the new surgery will enable the practice to treat more patients in the future.

It has five GP consulting rooms and three specially-designed treatment rooms, as well as a more spacious medicines dispensary.

The surgery is fully accessible and has on-site parking.

Tim Sacks, Chief Operating Officer at East Leicestershire and Rutland Clinical Commissioning Group said the opening of the centre was “great news for local patients”.

Bill Fletcher, chair of Husbands Bosworth Parish Council, said: “It’s a brilliant facility; a fantastic step forward for the village. And it’s future-proofed, because I’m told it can cater for up to 12,000.”

He added it was one of a series of recent improvements in the expanding rural centre, which also included a supermarket, a takeaway and a parish office.