A Government proposal to ban the sale and possession of laughing gas is being supported by South Leicestershire MP Alberto Costa.

The plan to ban consumer sales, possession, and the use of nitrous oxide cannisters from ‘those without a legitimate reason’, follows a Home Office report into the harm caused by the gas.

The gas is often used medical or dental practices to sedate patients for its pain relief or anti-anxiety properties. However, its availability for use to fill balloons or whipped cream cans, leads to its recreational use by some for its psychoactive properties. It is reported around one in 10 16-to-24-year-olds used the gas recreationally across 2019 and 2020.

The gas is inhaled from a metal canister, which is dissolved in the bloodstream and carried to the brain. It can cause dizziness, euphoria and bursts of laughter. As well as potentially causing a fall, the gas has been linked to nerve damage, paralysis and even death through the deprivation of oxygen. It is also linked to anti-social behaviour.

At present, the Psychoactive Substances Act bans the ‘knowing or reckless supply of nitrous oxide for inhalation’.

Mr Costa said: “I very much support the Government’s plans to ban the sale and the possession of laughing gas therefore ensuring that anyone caught using or distributing these canisters can be prosecuted.

“Constituents have long contacted my office concerned at the volume of discarded nitrous canisters that are often found on rural roads and near playgrounds, and therefore there is clearly an environmental element to this too.

“The health dangers of nitrous oxide are also well publicised, as is the anti-social behaviour that is associated with the use of laughing gas and therefore, I think it is high time that this substance is banned for recreational use and I will be supporting the Government’s on this important matter.”

Harborough District Councillor Jon Bateman is also supporting the ban.