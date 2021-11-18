Harborough MP welcomes plans to fully electrify the rail line between Harborough and Kettering

Neil O’Brien (second from right), MP for Harborough, has welcomed the news today that the Midland Mainline will be electrified in full.

Harborough's MP has welcomed the news today that the Midland Mainline will be electrified in full.

It has also been announced that work will begin by the end of this year to electrify the line between Kettering and Market Harborough.

Neil O’Brien said: “I’ve been campaigning for full electrification of the line for years alongside the leader of Harborough District Council, Cllr Phil King.

“Electrification will make trains faster, quieter and cleaner across the whole of the Midland Mainline.

"You won’t have to walk through a fog of diesel fumes at St Pancras any more, and the trains will be quieter as they come through Market Harborough, Great Bowden, Kibworth, Newton Harcourt and Wigston."

Mr O'Brien has also been pressing Network Rail and East Midlands Railway to make improvements to Market Harborough's railway station.

He added: "I appreciate how important these services are to my constituents who use the station and trains either for work to commute into London or Leicester in particular. And it is a big and welcome step towards the country going green as well.”