Harborough MP warns people to exercise extreme caution about travelling to Ukraine

Harborough MP Neil O’Brien

Harborough MP Neil O’Brien is warning people to exercise extreme “caution” about travelling to Ukraine.

The Conservative MP has issued his warning as over 100,000 Russian soldiers backed up by tanks, artillery and warplanes have massed on the country’s border with Ukraine.

The Foreign Office is now advising against all but essential travel to Ukraine.

“Clearly this is a very concerning situation.

“Given the massive Russian build-up to an invasion, the situation could deteriorate quickly and without warning.

“I would say to any constituents who have friends and family over there that if Ukraine is moved into the ‘red’ status then all air travel could stop with no warning,” said Neil.

“And it may be impossible to get out.

“People need to plan on that basis now, as it could happen any day now.

“The Passport Office have sped up the process of issuing passports in Ukraine to support British families get the right documentation to allow them to return to the UK.

“British nationals in Ukraine should monitor the Foreign Office website and register their presence in Ukraine,” added the MP.

“If there is a Russian invasion there will be wider consequences for all of us, which will be felt here in Harborough too.

“The UK is firm in its support for Ukraine’s independence, sovereignty and territorial integrity.

“We want to see a de-escalation in these rising tensions.

“Intense diplomatic efforts are continuing in this regard with visits to Ukraine and Russia from the Prime Minister and Foreign Secretary respectively,” stressed Neil.