A motorist who was driving with a sick puppy on their lap has been stopped by police in Leicestershire.

A motorist who was driving with a sick puppy on their lap has been stopped by police in Leicestershire.

The driver also allowed the poorly pup to put its paws on their arms as they drove along, officers said.

Police are now warning people across the county not to drive with a dog or any other pet sitting on their lap at any time.

The dog with a police officer

“If you have a poorly puppy we advise you don’t let it sit on your lap and put its paws on your arms whilst you’re driving,” said Leicestershire Police’s Roads Policing Unit, whose officers took these astonishing pictures and reprimanded the driver.

“We also strongly advise you don’t let it put its paws on the steering wheel and completely obstruct your view!