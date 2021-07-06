Motorcyclist taken to hospital after crashing into a field near a Harborough village
Tuesday, 6th July 2021, 3:38 pm
Updated
Tuesday, 6th July 2021, 3:40 pm
A motorcyclist is being treated at hospital after he crashed into a field near a Harborough village this afternoon (Tuesday).
Police and ambulance crews attended the incident on Gallow Field Road near Foxton at 12.20pm.
The rider was knocked out when he was thrown off his bike and it landed on top of him in the wheat field, said police.
He was taken to hospital to be treated for his injuries – which are not said to be “life changing or life threatening”.