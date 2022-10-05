Motorcyclist taken to hospital after crash with car in Harborough
It led to major congestion in the town.
By Laura Kearns
Wednesday, 5th October 2022, 1:22 pm
- 1 min read
Updated
Wednesday, 5th October 2022, 1:22 pm
A motorcyclist has been taken to hospital after a crash with a car in Market Harborough.
The collision happened at around 8am in the town centre’s High Street.
Leicestershire Police say the man’s injuries are not ‘life-threatening or life-changing’.
East Midlands Ambulance Service has been approached for comment.
The crash led to the closure of the road until 10am, resulting in major traffic as vehicles were diverted along Coventry Road and Fairfield Road.