Motorcyclist injured after a collision with a car near Harborough

A motorcyclist was injured after they collided with a car near Market Harborough yesterday (Sunday).

The crash happened at about 11am on the stretch of the B6047 between the McDonald’s roundabout on the A6 and the Langtons.

Police attended the incident after being alerted by a member of the public.

The road was closed as officers tackled the accident and ambulance crews also went to the scene.

The motorcycle rider was treated for minor injuries, said police.

No other injuries were reported.