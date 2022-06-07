Motorcyclist in his 30s dies after collision with car in Harborough district village​​​​​​​

The fatal crash happened on Peatling Road at Peatling Magna, north of Lutterworth, just before 9am, as we reported earlier.

A motorcyclist in his 30s has died today (Tuesday) after he collided with a car in a Harborough district village.

The fatal crash happened on Peatling Road at Peatling Magna, north of Lutterworth, just before 9am, as we reported earlier.

Police and ambulance crews raced to the spot after a red Volvo XC40 collided with a black Royal Enfield motorcycle.

Medics battled to save the seriously-injured motorcyclist.

But tragically the casualty, who hasn’t been named, was declared dead at the scene, Leicestershire Police said this afternoon.

Peatling Road has been shut since the crash as drivers are being urged to take alternative routes.

Detectives from the force’s Serious Collision Investigation Unit (SCIU) are now appealing for information from the public as they launch an urgent investigation into the accident.

Officers have not made any arrests.

Det Sgt Jon Putnam, of the Serious Collision Investigation Unit, said: “Our investigation is very much in its early stages.

“I would like to speak to anyone who was travelling along Peatling Road this morning – particularly any motorists with a dashcam in their vehicle.

“I would also like to speak to anyone who witnessed the collision or saw either vehicle prior to it occurring,” said Det Sgt Putnam.

“Any details you are able to provide could assist with our enquiries.”

You can pass on information by visiting https://www.leics.police.uk/ro/report/rti/rti-beta-2.1/report-a-road-traffic-incident/ and quoting incident 125 of 7 June.