Motorcyclist critically injured after collision with two cars near Harborough

A critically injured motorcyclist was rushed to hospital by air ambulance after he collided with two cars on the main A508 Market Harborough to Northampton road.

The man suffered serious head and leg injuries and was flown to University Hospital Coventry for emergency treatment after the rush-hour crash yesterday morning (Thursday).

The casualty’s grey and black BMW motorcycle was involved in a collision with two cars on the A508 Brixworth bypass, Harborough Road, at about 7.45am.

Today Northamptonshire Police’s Serious Collision Investigation Unit are urging any eye-witnesses or anyone who has dashcam footage of the accident to contact them urgently.