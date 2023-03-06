Most East Midlands Ambulance Service union members postpone strike action

Strike action has been called off

Two unions have called off strikes which would have included East Midlands Ambulance Service.

The GMB and Unison trade unions said action will be postponed today and tomorrow to enter negotiations with government alongside other health service unions over a pay dispute.

Unite will continue with action today (March 6), but there are fewer than 15 members of this union at East Midlands Ambulance Service.

A service spokesman said: “We are standing down arrangements made to respond to industrial action.

“We are grateful to our colleagues both on and off the picket lines, and in the trade unions, for their professionalism and collaboration throughout industrial action, to ensure we could continue to respond to patients in need of an emergency response.