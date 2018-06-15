Market Harborough Station's new 300 space car park set to open on Monday

Rail passengers in Market Harborough will benefit from a brand new 300 space car park from Monday as the Midland Main Line Upgrade brings major improvements

The new car park opens for use first thing on Monday, 18 June. As the new car park opens, the old one will close to allow for the new track alignment that is planned.

Motorists are being asked not to leave their cars in the old station car park overnight on Sunday – however station workers will be on hand to help the drivers of any vehicles that are unable to exit during the change-over.

The new car park is part of a wider scheme of improvements at the railway station, which includes straightening the track to increase line speed enabling quicker journeys and platform extensions to cater for longer trains with more seats.

Other improvements to the station include the installation of a new footbridge and lifts to improve access and better facilities for cyclists. The car park itself will also increase in size to 500 spaces once the track work has been completed.

Ed Akers, principal programme sponsor at Network Rail, said: “We are investing a huge amount into the railway in Market Harborough as part of the Midland Main Line Upgrade and we are delighted we have reached the next milestone.

“Once all of the track work is completed, the car park will be expanded by a further 200 spaces, making parking at the station even easier and the ongoing Midland Main Line Upgrade will see passengers benefit from a more modern railway, more seats and improved station facilities.”

Adam Piddington, customer experience director at East Midlands Trains, added: “We are pleased the new car park opens at Market Harborough this weekend. The new car park also offers better CCTV and additional ticket machines as well as quick and easy access to the station itself.

“We will have extra staff on hand from first thing on Monday morning to help customers and we look forward to the further improvements, including the expanded 500 space car park, opening next year.”