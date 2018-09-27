Market Harborough Rugby Club players show off their skills in front of 18,000 fans

A team representing Market Harborough Rugby Club followed up a weekend County Cup win with an appearance in front of an 18,000-strong crowd at the home of Leicester Tigers on Sunday.

The Harborough group took part in the Ultimate Big Boot, testing their catching skills on the Welford Road pitch as part of the half-time entertainment during the Tigers match against Worcester Warriors in Round 4 of the Gallagher Premiership season.

“We’re a bit disappointed,” said team captain Ewan Jones after the team took three catches.

“We thought we might get five, but we still got some good catches.”

Sponsored by De Montfort University, the Ultimate Big Boot allows groups to show their skills in front of a big Tigers crowd, challenging them to catch balls fired high into the sky as part of the half-time entertainment.

