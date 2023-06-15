Celebrations are afoot - the team at Progress House Day Nursery

A nursery in Harborough has been named in the top 20 out of nearly 1,000 early years settings ranked across the East Midlands.

Progress House Day Nursery, in North Hampton Road, achieved the Top 20 accolade in the annual UK Nursery Awards from review site daynurseries.co.uk – for its third consecutive year.

The regional Top 20 Award is the highest achievement since there is no rankings within the Top 20 category.

The rankings are based on reviews left by families and carers. They take in to account factors such as overall standard, facilities, outside space, learning, resources and equipment and ICT, care, activities, staff, food and nutrition among others.

Nursery manager Elaine Armstrong said staff were thrilled at the news.

She added: “This incredible achievement fills us with pride, as it is a direct result of the positive reviews shared by parents, carers, families, and friends. The award reflects the outstanding quality of our nursery and the unwavering dedication of our entire team.

“We would like to extend our heartfelt appreciation to all those who took the time to share their thoughts and feedback in reviews. Your kind words hold great significance for us and highlight the strong relationships we have built with parents and families. We deeply value your continued support and trust in Progress House Day Nursery.”

Amanda Hopkins, reviews manager of daynurseries.co.uk, added: “We would like to congratulate Progress House Day Nursery on being rated by parents as a top nursery in the East Midlands! Being chosen as one of the best nurseries in the UK by family and carers of children that attend the setting is a huge achievement.

“Our award is recognition from parents and carers that this nursery is offering their children a high standard of care and a stimulating environment, which will hopefully help create strong self-esteem and a lifelong love of learning.

“We hope these awards give parents that much needed guidance in choosing the right nursery for their child.”

