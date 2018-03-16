Market Harborough named as one of the best places to live in the Midlands

The town has been named among the Best Places to Live in Britain by The Sunday Times.

Shipston-on-Stour in Warwickshire was named as the Best Place to Live in the Midlands, with Market Harborough making the top 10 - although its exact position on the list has not been revealed.

The full list for the Midlands is: Shipston-on-Stour, Warwickshire; Harborne, Birmingham; Buxton, Derbyshire; Fiskerton-cum-Morton, Nottinghamshire; Lincoln, Lincolnshire; Malverns, Worcestershire; Market Harborough, Leicestershire; Shrewsbury, Shropshire; Stamford, Lincolnshire; Warwick, Warwickshire.

The accolade comes ahead of the full reveal of The Sunday Times Best Places to Live guide, which is published on Sunday, March 18. The supplement assesses a wide range of factors, from jobs, schools and broadband speed to culture, community spirit and local shops, in order to compile the definitive top locations to live.

“Choosing the right location to put down roots is one of the most important decisions you'll make,” said Helen Davies, The Sunday Times Home editor. “Which is why we’re here to help - and what Best Places to Live in Britain is all about. We’re very excited that it is a standalone magazine this year. There is much to celebrate, and Britain is scattered with thriving towns and villages, cool cities and suburbs, though people may be surprised how many traditional favourites haven’t made the cut in 2018.”