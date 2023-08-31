News you can trust since 1854
BREAKING
Asda issues urgent recall for more than 10 ‘unsafe to eat’ snacks
Wilko confirms job losses as rescue bid falls through
The 1975 announce massive UK tour 2024 - List of dates & tickets
Republican leader Mitch McConnell freezes for second time in weeks
Child, 2, dies after being hit by car at holiday park
Police officer struck by train while saving man dies in hospital

Market Harborough garage owner clocking up 60 miles in exhausting long distance fundraiser

A Market Harborough garage owner has been swapping his toolkit for trainers in a long-distance journey away from the forecourt, clocking up 60 miles in August for the Motor Neurone Disease Association.
By Ben SmallmanContributor
Published 31st Aug 2023, 14:51 BST- 2 min read
Updated 31st Aug 2023, 14:51 BST

Sid Parr, owner of Parr Automotive First Stop in Riverside End, has been on an exhausting challenge throughout the month, after his mum was diagnosed with the condition four-and-a-half years ago and his uncle died from it in 2014.

The 46-year-old has already raised £1,200 for the cause and in a family team consisting of sister Katie Campion and cousins Mary James and Gareth James, £3,394 has been collected between the four of them.

Sid, who lives in Desborough, wants to hit the £5,000 figure before hanging up his running vest and is urging people to sponsor him after polishing off the final 12 miles at the Market Harborough parkrun at the weekend. After hitting the milestone, he is planning to keep on going to see how many more miles he can clock up.

Sid Parr has been swapping his garage toolkit for trainers to run 60 miles for the Motor Neurone DiseaseSid Parr has been swapping his garage toolkit for trainers to run 60 miles for the Motor Neurone Disease
Sid Parr has been swapping his garage toolkit for trainers to run 60 miles for the Motor Neurone Disease
Most Popular

He said: “I had an urge to raise money for the MND Association having seen their amazing work first hand. I just wanted to do something to make a small difference while showing my love towards my mum in my own way. It is hard to see the person you have loved all of your life slowly fade away, which is what MND does to people.

“Having been diagnosed four-and-a-half years ago, we don’t know how long she has left and is no longer able to communicate with us. One of the worst aspects is being powerless to do anything, so the closest thing we could think of was to embark on this 60 mile run challenge during the month of August.”

Sid, who has received huge backing from family, friends and customers as well as the First Stop network which his garage is signed up to for automotive support, has been running every day, even when on holiday including 5km in Seville and 10k in the Algarve.

He now has 12 miles left to complete and said that while the feeling of achievement will be incredible, there had been some tough moments along the way.

The family trio of Katie Campion, Mary James and Sid Parr completing the 60-mile challengeThe family trio of Katie Campion, Mary James and Sid Parr completing the 60-mile challenge
The family trio of Katie Campion, Mary James and Sid Parr completing the 60-mile challenge

He added: “There were times when I was out running, thinking that I couldn’t do it anymore and motivation was a real issue on occasions, but I got a huge amount of motivation when I’d think of mum. Just thinking of her reminded me why I’m doing it and she spurred me on each day.”

To donate to Sid’s 100km running cause, visit https://www.facebook.com/donate/3489344814638846/

Related topics:Market HarboroughMND