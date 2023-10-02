Lights will be switched on at the weekend instead of a week night

Market Harborough’s Christmas light switch on is set to take place on a Saturday in a bid to encourage footfall in the town centre.

Harborough District Council is set to hold the event on November 18 so more people can attend without rushing home from school or work.

It starts at 5pm with the lights switched on at 7pm, businesses will also be open late. There will be entertainment like stilt walkers, fire breathers and jugglers and Santa Claus will also be coming to town.