Market Harborough Christmas light switch-on to be held on a Saturday
Market Harborough’s Christmas light switch on is set to take place on a Saturday in a bid to encourage footfall in the town centre.
Harborough District Council is set to hold the event on November 18 so more people can attend without rushing home from school or work.
It starts at 5pm with the lights switched on at 7pm, businesses will also be open late. There will be entertainment like stilt walkers, fire breathers and jugglers and Santa Claus will also be coming to town.
Council leader Phil Knowles said: “It’s very important that people know about the change of date for the Christmas lights switch-on event early so they can make a note to come along with their friends or family to join the festivities, perhaps combined with some shopping or a visit to one of the town’s fantastic cafes or restaurants.”