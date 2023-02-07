News you can trust since 1854
Man's body found at house in Market Harborough

A man's body has been found at a house in Market Harborough.

7th Feb 2023

Police said they are not treating his death as suspicious.

Officers were called to a property on Burnmill Road this morning (Tuesday).

A spokesperson for Leicestershire Police said: “Officers were called to a property in Burnmill Road, Market Harborough, just after 10.30am today (Tuesday 7 February) after the body of a man was found.

Emergency services were called to Burnmill Road
“The death is not being treated as suspicious and a file is being prepared for HM Coroner.”

