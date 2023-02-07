Man's body found at house in Market Harborough
A man's body has been found at a house in Market Harborough.
Police said they are not treating his death as suspicious.
Officers were called to a property on Burnmill Road this morning (Tuesday).
A spokesperson for Leicestershire Police said: “Officers were called to a property in Burnmill Road, Market Harborough, just after 10.30am today (Tuesday 7 February) after the body of a man was found.
“The death is not being treated as suspicious and a file is being prepared for HM Coroner.”