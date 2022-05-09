Man with links to Leicestershire is being sought by police over a devastating A14 crash

The force is urgently appealing for information about Martin Doran (pictured) after the serious accident on the busy east-west road on July 16, 2021.

A man with links to Leicestershire is being sought by Northamptonshire Police over a devastating crash on the A14 last summer.

The force is urgently appealing for information about Martin Doran, 24, after the serious accident on the busy east-west road on July 16, 2021.

“Officers would like to speak to Doran in connection with causing serious injury by dangerous driving after a collision which occurred on the A14 on July 16 last year, failing to stop, perverting the course of justice, and driving whilst disqualified,” said Northamptonshire Police.

Doran is also wanted on recall to prison.

He travels throughout the UK and Ireland and has links to Leicestershire as well as Gloucestershire, Worcestershire, Birmingham, Cheshire, London and Buckinghamshire.

Anyone who sees Doran or has information about his whereabouts is being asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 101.