Man taken to hospital after he was hit by a car in Harborough town centre

An injured pedestrian was taken to hospital yesterday (Saturday) after he was hit by a car in Market Harborough town centre.

The man was injured after colliding with the vehicle in the busy Homebase DIY store car park on Springfield Street just before 2pm yesterday afternoon.

He was taken to Kettering General Hospital by ambulance with injuries that are "not life-threatening”, Leicestershire Police told the Harborough Mail today.

An injured pedestrian was taken to hospital yesterday (Saturday) after he was hit by a car in Market Harborough town centre.

Police attended the accident drama as well as ambulance crews as shocked shoppers looked on.

Nobody has been arrested following the incident.

“Shortly before 2pm yesterday (Saturday 21 August) police were called to a car park in Springfield Street, Market Harborough, by the East Midlands Ambulance Service.

“It was reported that a collision had taken place involving a car and a pedestrian,” said police.

“The pedestrian – a man – was taken to hospital in Kettering with injuries that are not life-threatening.