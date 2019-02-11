Man suffers serious injuries after his car leaves the road near Harborough village

A man was left with serious injuries after his car crashed off a rural road in the Harborough district.

Officers were called to the incident in Station Road, Wistow, just after 3.20pm on Friday (8 February).

The incident involved a single vehicle, a blue Land Rover Defender. Police say they understand that the vehicle collided with the bridge at the River Sence before leaving the road and entering a ditch.

A 49-year-old man, who was driving the vehicle, was taken to the University Hospital Coventry where he remains in a serious but stable condition. No-one else was reported to be involved in the incident.

Detective Constable Pete Davies said: “We are appealing to anyone with any information regarding the incident to get in touch.

“Did you see the vehicle described in the area beforehand? Did you witness the collision or attend to the scene following the incident? Do you have any dashcam footage from the area around the time of the collision which could assist our enquiries?”

Anyone with any information should contact 101 quoting incident 19000067358.