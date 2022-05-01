Man seriously injured after fight in Harborough town centre

Police have sealed off the High Street in Market Harborough today (Sunday) after an incident in the town centre last night.

A man was seriously injured in a fight in Market Harborough town centre in the early hours of today (Sunday).

The 36-year-old victim was rushed to hospital after he was injured in the incident on the town’s High Street at about 2.50am today.

The man, who has not been named, was said to be in a “serious condition” in hospital this evening.

Police have launched an investigation into the incident, as we reported earlier today.

“No arrests have been made,” said Leicestershire Police.

“If anyone has any information about the incident they are asked to contact 101, quoting incident 92 of 1 May.”

Officers investigating the assault sealed off the High Street this morning.

Police backed up by a forensic investigation team deployed three patrol cars to block off the busy thoroughfare to traffic.

They cordoned off the High Street from the zebra crossing by St Dionysius Church to Abbey Street towards the top end.