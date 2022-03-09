Man seriously injured after being hit by a car in Great Glen

A man in his 50s was seriously injured after he was hit by a car just after midnight today (Wednesday) in a Harborough district village.

The man was rushed to hospital as police, ambulances and firefighters all dashed to the scene in Great Glen.

The accident happened at about 12.21am on Chestnut Drive, near the junction with London Road.

The pedestrian, who is still being treated in hospital this afternoon, was knocked down by a blue Audi car.

Police have launched an investigation into the accident.

“Officers are continuing to establish the full circumstances of the collision and are appealing to anyone with any information to make contact,” said Leicestershire Police.

Det Con Charlotte Wright said: “The collision did happen during the early hours of this morning but we are appealing to anyone who may have been in the area to contact us.

“Did you witness the incident?

“Or did you see the vehicle or the pedestrian prior to the collision?

“Do you have any dashcam footage from the area at the time which may help with our enquiries?

“Anyone with any information is urged to make contact with us quoting incident 12 of 9 March.”