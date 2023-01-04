Man reported missing has been found near Harborough
Leicestershire Police have thanked everyone who shared their appeal
By The Newsroom
10 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 4th Jan 2023, 9:45am
A missing man has been found near Market Harborough.
Wrenford Weekes was reported missing on 29 December and police put out an appeal.
Advertisement
The 49-year-old was found between Wigston and Market Harborough this morning (Wednesday).
"Thank you to everyone who shared our appeal," said Leicestershire Police.