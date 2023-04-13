Man remains in hospital with serious injuries after being hit by a lorry near Harborough district border

Police are appealing for information

A man remains in hospital with serious injuries after he was hit by a lorry near the Harborough district border this morning (Thursday).

The incident happened just before 7am on the A47 between Leicester Road and the roundabout junction for Uppingham and Ayston.

The pedestrian, who is in his 50s, was taken to hospital where he currently remains with serious injuries.

No other injuries have been reported.

The road was closed for a long time while emergency services were at the scene.

Detective Sergeant Lisa Wood, from the Serious Collision Investigation Unit, said: “A man remains in hospital with serious injuries and support is being provided to his family.

“We are continuing to carry out full enquiries to establish what has happened and we are appealing to anyone with any information, who has not yet made contact, to get in touch.

“Did you see the pedestrian or the vehicle prior to the collision or did you witness the incident? Or do you have any dashcam footage from the area this morning which could help our enquiries?