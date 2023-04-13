News you can trust since 1854
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
13 hours ago Over 140,000 rooms for £38 or less made available by Travelodge
8 hours ago Drake Bell: Nickelodeon star ‘is safe’ after police appeal for help
10 hours ago John Mayer is bringing solo acoustic tour to UK - tickets & dates
10 hours ago Arcturus: New Covid variant found in UK
11 hours ago Crown Jewels to be displayed across UK landmarks
11 hours ago Fashion designer Dame Mary Quant has died aged 93

Man remains in hospital with serious injuries after being hit by a lorry near Harborough district border

Police are appealing for information

By The Newsroom
Published 13th Apr 2023, 17:13 BST- 1 min read
Updated 13th Apr 2023, 17:13 BST
Police are appealing for informationPolice are appealing for information
Police are appealing for information

A man remains in hospital with serious injuries after he was hit by a lorry near the Harborough district border this morning (Thursday).

The incident happened just before 7am on the A47 between Leicester Road and the roundabout junction for Uppingham and Ayston.

The pedestrian, who is in his 50s, was taken to hospital where he currently remains with serious injuries.

No other injuries have been reported.

Most Popular

The road was closed for a long time while emergency services were at the scene.

Detective Sergeant Lisa Wood, from the Serious Collision Investigation Unit, said: “A man remains in hospital with serious injuries and support is being provided to his family.

“We are continuing to carry out full enquiries to establish what has happened and we are appealing to anyone with any information, who has not yet made contact, to get in touch.

“Did you see the pedestrian or the vehicle prior to the collision or did you witness the incident? Or do you have any dashcam footage from the area this morning which could help our enquiries?

“If you do have any information, then please contact us. You can report online at https://orlo.uk/ZUBnF or call 101 quoting incident 23*220635.”

Related topics:HarboroughA47