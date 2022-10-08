Man dies following a crash on A6 near Harborough

A man has died following a crash near Market Harborough.

Shortly before 4pm yesterday (Friday October 7) police were called to the A6 between Kibworth Harcourt and Market Harborough following a report of a three-vehicle collision.

It involved a silver Peugeot 107, which was travelling towards Market Harborough and a grey Peugeot 308 and silver Vauxhall Corsa, which were both travelling towards Kibworth Harcourt.

The driver of the Peugeot 308 – a 34-year-old man – was taken to hospital but died a short time later. The occupants of the other two cars suffered minor injuries.

As the collision involved an on-duty police officer who was driving the Corsa, a mandatory referral will be made to the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC).

Detectives from the Serious Collision Investigation Unit (SCIU) are appealing for motorists with dashcam footage to come forward.

Detective Sergeant Jon Putnam, from the SCIU, said: “Our investigation into this collision is in its early stages – and I would like to speak to anyone who saw what happened but has not yet come forward.

“The collision happened on a busy road at a busy time of day, so I would ask any witnesses to make contact. I’m particularly keen to speak to any motorists with a dashcam in their vehicle or who saw any of the vehicles involved prior to the collision occurring.”

