Man dies after he was found in car in ditch near Lutterworth

A man has died after being discovered in a crashed car in a ditch in the Harborough district this morning (Monday).

The car was reported to Leicestershire police at 7.43am, on the side of the A426 in Dunton Bassett, north of Lutterworth.

Police attended the incident, and only then discovered a man in the car. They have not yet established how long the car had been there.

East Midlands Ambulance Service said they received a 999 call at 8.07 and attended the scene. Initial reports say the man in the car was treated for hypothermia.

The man was taken to Leicester Royal Infirmary by ambulance, but was pronounced dead.

The A426 is currently closed while investigations continue.

A police spokesperson said: “The car was travelling towards Blaby.

The collision is believed to have involved a single vehicle, a blue Subaru Impreza, which left the road and collided with a tree. The driver, a 25 year old local man, sustained fatal injuries.

“Information is sought from witnesses who either saw the collision, or who may have seen the vehicle beforehand.

“Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Constable 1504 Seamus Burns on 101, quoting incident 91 of 4 December.”