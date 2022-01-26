Man dies after car crashes into tree on a country road near Harborough

A man aged in his 30s was killed instantly after a car crashed into a tree on a country road nine miles north of Market Harborough yesterday evening (Tuesday).

The man, a front seat passenger, died when the white BMW 3 series car he was travelling in careered off the road and hit the tree at Illston on the Hill.

The car driver escaped uninjured, Leicestershire Police said today.

Police raced to the crash on Illston Lane, close to the junction with the B6047, along with ambulances just after 6.30pm yesterday.

The front seat passenger, who hasn’t been named, was tragically declared dead at the scene, police said.

The road was shut for several hours as emergency services tackled the incident.

The route was reopened to traffic in the early hours of this morning.

Detectives investigating the fatal accident are now appealing for any eye-witnesses or anyone with dashcam footage to contact them urgently.

Today Det Con Kasie Carter, of Leicestershire Police’s Serious Collision Investigation Unit (SCIU), said: “Our enquiries are continuing today and I would like to speak to anyone who believes they can help but has not yet come forward.

“I’m particularly keen to speak to any motorists who were in the area at the time and who have a dashcam in their vehicle.

“I’d also ask anyone who witnessed the collision, or who saw the BMW prior to it occurring, to come forward.”

You can pass on information to the police by visiting https://www.leics.police.uk/ro/report/rti/rti-beta-2.1/report-a-road-traffic-incident/ and quoting reference 22*048673.