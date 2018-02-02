Man dead after falling from horse while out with Fernie Hunt

A huntsman has died after a fall from his horse while out with the Fernie Hunt, near Market Harborough.

A spokesman for the Hunt, which is based in Great Bowden, near Market Harborough, told the Mail "everyone is devastated".

The emergency services were called at 2.15pm on Wednesday, to a field off Mowsley Road, Saddington, about seven miles north-west of Market Harborough.

The man, aged 54, was declared dead at the scene. He has not yet been named.

Leicestershire Police confirmed today that the death is not being treated as suspicious, and the coroner had been informed.

Joint Master of the Hunt Philip Cowen, said in a statement: "It is with great sadness that we can confirm that a gentleman died following a fall from his horse in a tragic accident whilst following the Fernie Hounds on Wednesday 31st January.

"Our sincere condolences are with his family and friends at such a difficult time for them, and we ask that everyone respects their privacy as they overcome such a devastating and early loss.

"A Coroner’s investigation is underway, and a further statement will be issued in due course."

"In the meantime both the Joint Masters of the hunt and the gentleman’s family would like to extend their immense thanks to the emergency services and others who were present at the accident for all their assistance at the time."