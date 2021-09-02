Man arrested on suspicion of murdering a woman in Harborough has been released with no further action

Elaine Geoghegan

A man arrested on suspicion of murdering a woman found dead in her garden in Market Harborough has been released with no further action, it’s emerged this afternoon.

The 71-year-old pensioner from Market Harborough was arrested last November by police investigating the death of Elaine Geoghegan, 70.

The suspect was held by detectives some 15 months after Mrs Geoghegan, a much-loved mother and grandmother, was discovered dead in her back garden in Shelland Close on Monday August 12, 2019.

A post mortem examination concluded that the cause of Mrs Geoghegan’s death was “unascertained”, Leicestershire Police said today.

“Enquiries carried out since Mrs Geoghegan’s death led police to launch a murder investigation.

“And in November 2020, a 71-year-old man from Market Harborough was arrested on suspicion of murder,” said police.

“He was then released on bail pending further enquiries.

“Following a full investigation there is insufficient evidence to proceed with a criminal enquiry into the death of Mrs Geoghegan and a file will be submitted to HM Coroner.

“The man arrested has now been released with no further action.”

Det Insp Nicole Main, who led the exhaustive murder inquiry codenamed Operation Kilter, said this afternoon: “This has been a complex case which has been fully investigated over the past two years to establish the circumstances of Mrs Geoghegan’s death.

“Following these enquiries, a man who was arrested on suspicion of murder has now been released with no further action.”

The senior detective added: “Thank you to everyone who has assisted us with our enquiries and the team of officers and staff who have worked so hard on this investigation to establish the full facts.