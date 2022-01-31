Man arrested after cyclist dies on the western edge of Harborough district

A 35-year-old man was arrested by police after a cyclist died after he was hit by a car on the western edge of Harborough district yesterday (Sunday).

The cyclist, a man in his 60s, was rushed to hospital by ambulance after the horrific accident at about 10am yesterday morning.

But he tragically died hours later as medics battled to save his life.

A man was detained by police “on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and driving while under the influence of drugs”.

The suspect, who hasn’t been named, has now been “released under investigation”, Leicestershire Police said today.

The accident happened at Sapcote, near Broughton Astley.

A silver Audi Q5 SUV collided with the cyclist on Coventry Road, near to the junction of Sharnford Road, said police.

Police dashed to the scene along with ambulance crews.

The seriously-injured cyclist was taken to hospital in Coventry but he sadly died yesterday afternoon.

“A 35-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and driving while under the influence of drugs,” said police.

The road was shut to traffic for several hours as police launched an immediate investigation into the fatal crash.

Detectives are now appealing for any eye-witnesses or anyone with dashcam footage of the incident to contact them urgently.

Det Sgt Paul Hawkins, of the force’s Serious Collision Investigation Unit (SCIU), said: “I would like to speak to anyone who was in the area at the time the collision occurred and who saw what happened.

“I’m particularly keen to speak to any motorists with dashcams and who witnessed the collision or saw either the silver Audi or cyclist prior to it occurring.”

You can pass on information by visiting https://www.leics.police.uk/ro/report/rti/rti-beta-2.1/report-a-road-traffic-incident/ and quoting reference 22*058247.