Lutterworth pensioner who was reported missing has been found safe and well

A Harborough district pensioner who was reported missing has been found safe and well after police issued an appeal for help.

Bernard Drake, 76, from Lutterworth, was said to be missing yesterday (Monday) amid growing fears for his safety.

But he was found safe and well in Hertfordshire late last night, said Leicestershire Police.