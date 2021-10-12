Lutterworth pensioner who was reported missing has been found safe and well
Officers have thanked everyone who shared their appeal and supported their efforts to track him down
Tuesday, 12th October 2021, 9:18 am
Updated
Tuesday, 12th October 2021, 9:20 am
A Harborough district pensioner who was reported missing has been found safe and well after police issued an appeal for help.
Bernard Drake, 76, from Lutterworth, was said to be missing yesterday (Monday) amid growing fears for his safety.
But he was found safe and well in Hertfordshire late last night, said Leicestershire Police.
Officers thanked everyone who shared their appeal and supported their efforts to track down Mr Drake.