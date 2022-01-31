Lutterworth firefighters deal with lorry and a car crash on A5

Firefighters from Lutterworth raced to a crash involving a lorry and a car on the busy A5 yesterday (Sunday).

A fire crew from Lutterworth backed up by an appliance from Hinckley and a Technical Rescue team from Leicester’s Southern station was scrambled to the accident at Smockington Hollow at about 10am.

Both drivers managed to get out of their vehicles themselves and the fire service’s specialist rescue unit was quickly stood down as no one was trapped.