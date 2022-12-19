Local singers in Desborough raise £500 for foodbank

The choir's secretary, Trevor Mason, visited Kettering Food Bank at their base to present a cheque of £500 to Jane Calcott (centre, back) and some her fellow volunteers.

Local singers in Desborough have raised £500 for a foodbank.

Trinity Singers, a mixed-voice choir, were supported by saxophone quartet 'Alright Jack' and solo guitarist Colin Garbett, when they held a concert at Desborough Baptist Church, on Saturday November 26, in aid of Kettering Foodbank.

The audience, with ages ranging from five to ninety-three, enjoyed a terrific evening's entertainment.

The choir's secretary, Trevor Mason, visited Kettering Foodbank on Saturday December 10, to present a cheque of £500 to Jane Calcott and some her fellow volunteers.

Kettering Food Bank relies entirely on donations, which can either be delivered to their base at 1 Horsemarket, Kettering or made through their Facebook page. They also collect donations from supermarkets across Kettering and the wider area.