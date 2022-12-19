Local singers in Desborough raise £500 for foodbank
The raised the money by holding a concert in town
Trinity Singers, a mixed-voice choir, were supported by saxophone quartet 'Alright Jack' and solo guitarist Colin Garbett, when they held a concert at Desborough Baptist Church, on Saturday November 26, in aid of Kettering Foodbank.
The audience, with ages ranging from five to ninety-three, enjoyed a terrific evening's entertainment.
The choir's secretary, Trevor Mason, visited Kettering Foodbank on Saturday December 10, to present a cheque of £500 to Jane Calcott and some her fellow volunteers.
Kettering Food Bank relies entirely on donations, which can either be delivered to their base at 1 Horsemarket, Kettering or made through their Facebook page. They also collect donations from supermarkets across Kettering and the wider area.
Trinity Singers are a friendly, mixed-voice choir that meet every Thursday evening in Desborough and enjoy singing a wide range of music. New members are always welcome. Contact Ann Churcher on 07752 132587.