Little Bowden WI Celebrates 10 year anniversary

The group has been welcoming ladies of all ages from the local area, every second Wednesday of the month, at the Little Bowden Bowling Club for more than a decade.

And to celebrate their landmark, they met at the Waterfront for a meal and to toast their achievement, where they were joined by previous presidents, representatives from the WI federation and previous members from over the years.

Claire Durrant, from the Little Bowden WI, said: "We wanted to celebrate our ten year anniversary in 2020 but due to the Covid pandemic, we were unable to. It was important that we celebrated the milestone and how, since Covid, we are moving forward, together as an inspirational group of ladies.

"With a strong sense of community, fun and supporting each other, we meet to hear interesting speakers, try our hand at crafts, cookery, tastings and activities, plus organise days and evenings out.

"We are a friendly lively group and always welcome new faces and would love to see new members joining us. With an exciting and diverse programme, there is something for everyone to enjoy and to capture their imagination. We have refreshments, cake and a bar area.