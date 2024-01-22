Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Little Bowden Society AGM and Election of Committee. This took place to a packed audience on Wednesday, January 17th at the St. Nicholas Church Hall, Little Bowden.

The Chairman, Kevin Millard welcomed Members and Guests, and introduced Councillor Peter James (HDC) and Simon Hobbs (Little Bowden Neighbourhood Forum) who gave a short update on the current activities of their organisations and how they relate to Little Bowden and the wider Market Harborough Town area.

The following members were elected: Chairman – Kevin Millard, Secretary – Cynthia Thomson, Treasurer – Jean Stamp, Speaker Co-ordinator – Phil Baildon, Publicity Co-ordinator - Anthony Cherrington, Membership Secretary – Kevin Millard, plus Sheila White Janet Lee. Non-Committee roles: Webmaster - Michael Milsom, Raffle Co-ordinators - Alec & Carol Hodgson.

The evening’s entertainment after the A.G.M. was provided from thearchives of the Market Harborough Movie Makers. This organisation now sadly closed, started in the 1960’s and specialised in the production of documentary heritage films relating to local events and local history. Members were given an hour-long enjoyable presentation of films of local interest. These included The story of finding the Hallaton Treasure and Harborough in Bloom (featuring the volunteers).

