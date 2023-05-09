Little Bowden residents plant tree for king during street party

Tree Planting for the King

About 50 people turned out to celebrate the coronation in the sunshine, enjoying food and drinks.

And residents thought it was fitting tribute to plant a tree, given that King Charles III is known as a vocal champion for the environment.

Local teenagers Chloe and Kyra have committed to water the new tree regularly.

Residents of the Blackberry Grange Estate in Little Bowden planted a tree to mark the Coronation of King Charles III, during their street party on Sunday (May 7).

