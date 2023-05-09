News you can trust since 1854
Little Bowden residents plant tree for king during street party

Residents of the Blackberry Grange Estate in Little Bowden planted a tree to mark the Coronation of King Charles III, during their street party on Sunday (May 7).

By Clare BottleContributor
Published 9th May 2023, 11:09 BST- 1 min read
Updated 9th May 2023, 11:10 BST
About 50 people turned out to celebrate the coronation in the sunshine, enjoying food and drinks.

And residents thought it was fitting tribute to plant a tree, given that King Charles III is known as a vocal champion for the environment.

Local teenagers Chloe and Kyra have committed to water the new tree regularly.

Residents of the Blackberry Grange Estate in Little Bowden planted a tree to mark the Coronation of King Charles III, during their street party on Sunday (May 7).
