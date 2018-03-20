Life sentence handed to man who raped, murdered and burgled a 72-year-old woman in her Harborough district home

A man has sentenced after being found guilty of horrific crimes including killing a 72-year-old woman in her bed.

Today (Tuesday 20 March) Craig Keogh was jailed for life after he was found guilty of murdering and raping a pensioner in her village bungalow.

Keogh entered Jane Hings’ bungalow in Elizabeth Road, Fleckney, Leicestershire, in the early hours of Sunday 24 September, 2017, while she was asleep in bed.

He then carried out what police described as a terrifying attack on the frail woman as she lay in bed before killing her – almost certainly by suffocating her with her pillow.

He then stole her mobile phone, cash and a quantity of jewellery including rings before fleeing the scene.

Ms Hings was found dead in her bed at 7am the following morning by two of her carers.

A post mortem failed to reveal exactly what caused her death but it is believed she was suffocated. Among the injuries found were those which proved she had been the victim of a violent, sexual assault.

Yesterday the jury found 26-year-old Keogh guilty of murder, two counts of rape and burglary.

He was sentenced to 32 years in prison for the murder, 15 years for each rape and six years for the burglary. All the sentences will run concurrently and he will serve a minimum of 32 years.