Leicestershire Police have dealt with over 150,000 emergency calls this year - and almost 95 per cent of the 999 calls in under 10 seconds

Chief Constable Simon Cole

Police have dealt with over 150,000 emergency calls in Leicestershire this year.

Chief Constable Simon Cole said the force has answered almost 95 per cent of the 999 calls in under 10 seconds.

Mr Cole said they had received over 313,000 non-emergency calls – and nearly 70 per cent were answered within 60 seconds.

Leicestershire Police were also inundated with nearly 30,000 emails as officers also helped to tackle the Covid pandemic.

“Over the last 12 months our officers have worked tirelessly to keep you, the people of Leicester, Leicestershire and Rutland, safe while also tackling and preventing crime – and really making a difference to people along the way,” said Mr Cole.

“During 2021 we reunited stolen dogs with their owners, celebrated an FA Cup win and chaperoned world leaders.

“We also tackled the production and supply of drugs across the county, clamped down on rural crime and – unfortunately – led several murder investigations.”

The Chief Constable said police are also gearing up to help keep people in Harborough and across Leicestershire safe over this Christmas and New Year.

“We don’t stop – and we are expecting a busy New Year’s Eve.

“We want you – the people we protect – to stay safe,” insisted Mr Cole.

“We wish you a happy and prosperous 2022.”

You can report crimes and concerns to the police online by visiting: https://www.leics.police.uk/ro/report/ocr/af/how-to-report-a-crime/Alternatively, call 101.