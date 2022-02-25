Leicestershire County Council’s headquarters is being illuminated in yellow and blue to show solidarity with the people of Ukraine

County Hall in Glenfield is being illuminated in yellow and blue from tonight (Friday) to show solidarity with the people of war-torn Ukraine.

Leicestershire County Council’s headquarters is being floodlit, along with other public buildings and landmarks across the country and the world, in the proud colours of the Ukrainian national flag.

The moves comes as the Eastern European nation is under fierce attack from Russian military forces assaulting its capital Kiev.

Widespread fighting has broken out all over the country tragically leading to both civilian and military casualties.

County council leader councillor Nick Rushton said: “There is an appalling situation unfolding in Ukraine as Russian forces continue the assault on a peaceful democratic country.

“It may be a small gesture but we want Ukrainians to know that they are in the thoughts of the people of Leicestershire,” said Cllr Rushton.