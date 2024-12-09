Leicester man wins Digital Dynamo Award in national competition

A man from Leicester has been celebrated after winning the Digital Dynamo award in this year’s Loving Later Life Awards.

David Harris, a resident at Willow Court, has been recognised for his outstanding work as a digital volunteer, helping fellow residents navigate the complexities of digital technology.

The annual awards run by Anchor, England’s largest not-for-profit provider of housing and care for people in later life, recognises the achievements of residents who have made a real difference to their communities. A Resident Judging Panel chose winners from over 160 nominations across six categories. The winners were announced by Anchor’s Chief Executive, Sarah Jones, at Anchor’s Wellbeing Fayre, where they received certificates to acknowledge their win, as well as £100 in gift vouchers.

David was nominated for sharing his digital expertise with residents, supporting them with tasks such as online shopping, connecting with friends and family via WhatsApp, and even downloading spellcheckers to assist with writing documents and letters.

“I enjoy helping others and showing them how easy it can be to connect with people and access services online,” says David. “It’s really rewarding to see how much of a difference it makes for the residents.”

One judge noted, “David has been doing his utmost to help others use digital tools. It underlined how important it is to have a "digital wizard" on site, willing to devote time to helping other residents deal with today's digital world. Not only is David appreciated for his efforts, but he has also made many friends as a result."

Sarah Jones, Chief Executive of Anchor, says: “At Anchor, we are proud to celebrate the extraordinary achievements of our residents through our Loving Later Life Awards. So many people who live with Anchor contribute to their communities and make a meaningful difference to others. I’m really pleased our awards recognise and celebrate that fact. Huge congratulations to everyone who won and was nominated.”

For more information on Anchor’s Later Life Awards, visit: https://www.anchor.org.uk/news-events-blogs/news/announcing-our-loving-later-life-award-winners-2024#:~:text=Our%20Loving%20Later%20Life%20Awards,welcome%20to%20cast%20a%20vote