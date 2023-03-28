Kibworth Duathlon to raise money for LOROS

The Kibworth Duathlon takes place on 2 April

Kibworth Easy Riders, Fleckney and Kibworth Running club and Kibworth Cricket Club have teamed up with local companies to help raise money for the charity, which works to improve the quality of life of adult patients with terminal illnesses.

Corby-based van racking company System Edström, Byron Health and Focal Business Group are joint sponsors for the event. The aim is to raise more than £1,000 for LOROS.

The centrepiece of the day will be the Kibworth Duathlon. The duathlon will consist of a 5km run, followed by a 25km bike ride and a second 5km run. Participants can take part solo, or in teams of two or three. The entry fee for the duathlon is £15 per person, which includes tea and coffee, and sausage and chips.

Every year, LOROS helps more than 2,500 people in Leicester, Leicestershire and Rutland. It provides counselling, support, day therapy, a wellbeing hub and much more. Crucially, its services are free, meaning that all funds raised are greatly appreciated.