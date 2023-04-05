News you can trust since 1854
Kibworth Duathlon raises thousands for LOROS

Runners and cyclists raised well over £2,000 at the Kibworth Duathlon, with more money still to come in.

By System EdstromContributor
Published 5th Apr 2023, 17:20 BST- 1 min read
Updated 5th Apr 2023, 17:20 BST
The System Edström team (l-r Mike Milne, Harvey Wright and Neil Robson)The System Edström team (l-r Mike Milne, Harvey Wright and Neil Robson)
The System Edström team (l-r Mike Milne, Harvey Wright and Neil Robson)

More than 100 people took part in the Kibworth Duathlon on Sunday April 2, raising an impressive total for Leicestershire charity LOROS. The charity provides support for adults suffering from terminal conditions.

The participants were cheered on by a host of supporters, who were also able to donate to the cause on the day. The event was a joint effort between Kibworth Easy Riders, Fleckney and Kibworth Running club and Kibworth Cricket Club.

Organiser Hardeep Lall said: “What a day! Thank you to all the participants, and all the community and wider supporters, as you all made the difference and the event a great success. We would like to thank all the clubs involved in making this event happen. We will update the final figure raised for LOROS on our Just Giving page, but it looks like it will be a whopping figure.

“I was amazed at the turnout,” Hardeep continued.

“We ended up with 44 teams for what turned out to be another great event. There were some fantastic performances from the runners and riders, who turned in some quick times. We will be setting a date for next year's Duathlon very soon and look forward to seeing you all there.

“We are all delighted with the result and pleased that everyone enjoyed the morning. Thank you to the three key sponsors who have supported us throughout the planning and donations: David Sawford, at our main sponsor, System Edström; Sarah Smith at Byron Health; and Mike Osborne at Focal Business.”

