Kibworth crash update: Woman's injuries are not 'life-threatening or life-changing'

Emergency services said the injuries sustained by a woman trapped in a car after yesterday's (Wednesday's) crash are not 'life-threatening or life-changing'.

As we reported yesterday, the injured woman was rushed to hospital after she was freed from her car by firefighters after a serious crash on the A6 at Kibworth Harcourt.

Police, firefighters and ambulances all dashed to the scene after the two-vehicle collision on the main Market Harborough-Leicester road just before 4.30pm.

The busy A6 was shut for about four and a half hours to rush-hour evening traffic as all three 999 services were scrambled to tackle the accident involving five people.

The trapped woman casualty was released by fire crews from Market Harborough and Wigston after they were alerted by police.

“She was taken to hospital to be treated for injuries that are not life-threatening or life-changing,” said Leicestershire Police today.

“No other life-threatening or life-changing injuries were reported.”

Four other people in the two cars managed to get out of their vehicles themselves before firefighters turned up.

They were treated by ambulance crews at the scene.