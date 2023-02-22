Following the announcement late last year of the previous owners', Kenny Anderson and Brian Corcoran, intention to sell the business, Northants-based running coach and running enthusiast Mary Pearson saw an opportunity that, in her words, was too good to miss.

“I've known Brian and Kenny for many years, since helping to establish Irchester Country parkrun, and I'm delighted they have entrusted Race Harborough to me, said Mary.

“I'm a regular parkrunner, having run more than 200 parkruns and volunteered at over 100, and have had a real passion for running for many years - specifically on the trails and over long distances - having completed two 100 mile races, the first when my son was just a year old!

Mary Pearson, the new owner of Race Harborough

She added: “My priorities are to deliver quality, friendly, inclusive, and enjoyable events in beautiful surroundings, at fair prices, with a minimal impact to the environment.”

The calendar of events for 2023 is starting to take shape with the first two events announced being The Battle of the Brampton Valley Way on Sunday June 4, and the multi-distance weekend Run Rabbit Trail Festival on July 15-16. Full details on both of these events can be found on the Race Harborough website: www.raceharborough.co.uk

“We’re working hard behind the scenes to get the 2023 events schedule finalised that will see the return of a number of events that haven’t taken place in the past few years, as well as a number of new ones, including our first 100k Ultra Marathon, which we’re very excited about”, said Mary Pearson.

Kenny Anderson said: “We are delighted that Mary decided to buy Race Harborough. She has a real passion for community events, a great desire to get people moving, is very well organised, and I’m sure the business will go from strength to strength under her care.