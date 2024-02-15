Job Centre Coaches Making A Difference to Lives in Leicestershire.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Jobcentre work coaches are working hard to help employers fill their vacancies and support people, whatever their situation, into their jobs.The DWP are committed to help our customers and have recruited 16 New work coaches, they are currently in training, but will be joining our established work coaches in Leicestershire, who are working hard to help employers fill their vacancies and support people, whatever their situation.

Julie Pritchard of the DWP Employer and Partnership for Leicester and Northamptonshire said: “Across our jobcentres, work coaches are focussed on providing every jobseeker with tailored support, helping to build confidence and develop new skills, so breaking down the barriers for those re-entering employment. Increasing the labour force is a key activity to support businesses fill their vacancies, and to grow the economy.

“Locally we’ve been working with employers and are holding regular jobs fairs and work academies, and example of this is at Market Harborough, where our Employer advisors have been working in collaboration with Harborough District Council, they planned a Jobs fair that was held in the Council Civic chambers at The Symington Building in Market Harborough on 07 February 2024. The event was open to Universal credit customers, those seeking additional hours or a second job and customers looking for a career change.

The jobs fair was well attended with a steady footfall or around 126 customers. There were 20 job applications made and 3 on the spot offers on the day.

Abimbola Aderemi Oshinowo is an example of the good work the Leicester City has been doing with their 50plus group of customers.

Abimbola attended Highfields library in October ’23 having seen a flyer promoting Jobcentre outreach services. Whilst Abimbola had engaged in voluntary work he’d never had a job in the UK.

Abimola said: “I met with Jay at Highfields library as I had recently gained an SIA badge and was seeking work in security however needed a CV. Jay supported me in completing a CV and also in searching for roles within security. It became evident my lack of experience in the security sector made getting an interview challenging however Jay had probed further in to my interests. I explained to her that I had over thirty years’ experience in farming in Nigeria equally a BSc Hons in Agriculture however farming an unlikely goal in Leicester equally different farming practices in the UK. Undeterred by this Jay said that whilst vacancies fewer in farming, she would keep a look out for anything.

"Only a matter of days later Jay advised how she’d spoken with a recruitment agency who may have a lead on a vacancy. This led to an informal interview with the agency and a further interview with an employer who asked if I was willing to relocate if accommodation provided. Yes, was my answer and I am now based in Shropshire in employer accommodation with responsibility for a dairy herd and milking parlour!

"I cannot thank Jay enough. For me to be working in this environment is a dream come true and had I not visited the library that day who knows where I’ll be!”

Minister for Employment, Jo Churchill MP, said:

“With unemployment at just 3.8% and payroll employment at a record high, we are helping many more people access work and all the benefits it brings be it financial, health or social.

“Our pioneering welfare reforms are going further, helping reduce the number of people who would otherwise be on the highest tier of incapacity benefits by 370,000 and tearing down barriers to work for millions of disabled people through our Chance to Work Guarantee.