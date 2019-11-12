It's back - popular Christmas shop in Harborough opens its doors once again

Cllr Barbara Johnson cuts the cake at the event on the day.

Cards for Good Causes (CFGC) will be trading on Tuesday (Nov 12) at St Dionysius Church and will be selling cards in the run-up to Christmas.

Last month, CFCG held a celebration tea at St Dionysius Church on in recognition of 60 years of helping others - and also for trading in Market Harborough for the past 20 years.

Guest of honour, Cllr Barbara Johnson, cut the anniversary cake and praised the work of the team of volunteers who run the pop-up shop each year.

She also gave thanks to the community spirit of St Dionysius for sharing their space and providing such a prominent position in the town for the shop to succeed.

Some 28 volunteers gathered to join the celebration and catch up with friends made through working together.

A spokesperson for CFCG said: "As a national organisation, Cards For Good Causes has helped raise over £40 million for UK charities over the last 10 years.

"The Market Harborough shop itself has contributed a great deal to the funds raised, of which a good proportion supports local Leicestershire charities such as Rainbows, The Laura Centre and Air Ambulance.

"Participating member and guest charities receive at least 70p of every pound from the card sales, which contributes valuable revenue for the charities concerned.

"Once again this year, the Cards For Good Causes shop will be selling Christmas cards on behalf of 25 national, guest and local charities together with Advent calendars, wrapping paper, candles and gifts. The shop can be found inside St Dionysius Church on the High Street and will be open from Tuesday November 12 until Tuesday December 17."

Opening hours:

Monday, Tuesday and Saturday:10am-4pm

Wednesday and Thursday: 12-4pm